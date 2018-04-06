Won’t let terrorists use our soil against each other: Abbasi, Ghani

KABUL: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed that they would not allow terrorists to use their soil for anti-state activities against each other.

“Peace, prosperity and stability of the two countries are interlinked,” said a statement issued after a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and President Ashraf Ghani held in Kabul on Monday.

The two leaders discussed the entire gamut of Pak-Afghan relations including peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, return of Afghan refugees, bilateral trade and regional connectivity.

They have decided to operationalize the five working groups under ‘Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity’.

Prime Minister Abbasi praised Ghani’s vision for peace in Afghanistan and his offer of peace talks to Taliban.

“There is no military solution to the ongoing Afghan conflict,” the two leaders agreed, calling upon Taliban to respond positively to the peace talks offer.

“The two leaders reiterated that terrorism was a common enemy and threat,” the statement said.

PM Abbasi gifted 40 thousand tons of wheat to the Afghan people and announced a waiver of additional regulatory duty on Afghan export to Pakistan to help lift the Afghan economy.

Abbasi extended invitations to the Afghan president and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah to visit Islamabad at their earliest convenience.

Story first published: 6th April 2018