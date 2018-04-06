Won’t let terrorists use our soil against each other: Abbasi, Ghani

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

KABUL: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed that they would not allow terrorists to use their soil for anti-state activities against each other.

“Peace, prosperity and stability of the two countries are interlinked,” said a statement issued after a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and President Ashraf Ghani held in Kabul on Monday.

The two leaders discussed the entire gamut of Pak-Afghan relations including peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, return of Afghan refugees, bilateral trade and regional connectivity.

They have decided to operationalize the five working groups under ‘Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity’.

Prime Minister Abbasi praised Ghani’s vision for peace in Afghanistan and his offer of peace talks to Taliban.

“There is no military solution to the ongoing Afghan conflict,” the two leaders agreed, calling upon Taliban to respond positively to the peace talks offer.

“The two leaders reiterated that terrorism was a common enemy and threat,” the statement said.

PM Abbasi gifted 40 thousand tons of wheat to the Afghan people and announced a waiver of additional regulatory duty on Afghan export to Pakistan to help lift the Afghan economy.

Abbasi extended invitations to the Afghan president and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah to visit Islamabad at their earliest convenience.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 6th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PML-N haemorrhages 5th MNA in 48hrs

April 6, 2018 6:27 pm

Pakistan won’t allow another martial law: Bilawal

April 6, 2018 6:24 pm

Chinese engineers found guilty for fight with policemen in Khanewal

April 6, 2018 2:55 pm

Pakistan observing Kashmir Solidarity Day

April 6, 2018 10:53 am

Rauf Siddiqui gets married

April 6, 2018 3:26 am

Bus drivers taking Karachiites for a ride with increased fare

April 5, 2018 11:09 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 April 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.