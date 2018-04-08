Women run for their lives in Karachi

April 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




KARACHI: A 100-metre race was organised for women to highlight the importance of fitness, on Sunday morning.  

Scores of women from all walks of life participated in the races. Prizes were distributed among the winners when the races had concluded.

"All you need to do to maintain your health is take out time for yourself and run for two hours in the morning," said one woman. "Watch what happens then."

"A healthy diet alone cannot work wonders for you. Exercise is necessary to be in good shape," said another woman.

Women who participated in the race welcomed the initiative and said that such events should be held on a regular basis to promote health.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 8th April 2018

 

