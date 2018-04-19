Withdraw security of non-entitled persons, CJ directs IGPs

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered IGPs of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Islamabad to withdraw police security of all non-entitled persons.

A press release from the Supreme Court of Pakistan stated that the chief justice had taken notice of the ‘large number of persons who are not entitled to police security, have been provided the security’.

The press release stated that the chief justice has ordered withdrawal of police security from all non-entitled persons within 24 hours.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa submitted a report in court relating to the matter and said that security from non-entitled persons would be withdrawn by 6:00pm Thursday.

Story first published: 19th April 2018