Withdraw security of non-entitled persons, CJ directs IGPs

April 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered IGPs of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Islamabad to withdraw police security of all non-entitled persons. 

A press release from the Supreme Court of Pakistan stated that the chief justice had taken notice of the ‘large number of persons who are not entitled to police security, have been provided the security’.

The press release stated that the chief justice has ordered withdrawal of police security from all non-entitled persons within 24 hours.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa submitted a report in court relating to the matter and said that security from non-entitled persons would be withdrawn by 6:00pm Thursday.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Jurisdiction of SC, PHC extends to FATA after President signs bill

April 18, 2018 9:42 am

Who ordered to hide 27 govt vehicles?

April 17, 2018 7:08 pm

Incorrect reporting on Nawaz, Maryam speech ‘ban’ angers CJ

April 17, 2018 4:47 pm

Top court summons Nawaz, Maryam over “anti-judiciary speeches”

April 17, 2018 1:43 pm

CJ says no to Punjab govt’s offer of additional security for judges

April 16, 2018 5:38 pm

JIT to investigate firing at house of SC judge

April 15, 2018 11:49 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.