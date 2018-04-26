Will not compromise on sanctity of vote: Nawaz

April 26, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that he would not compromise on the sanctity of vote and urged PML-N workers to do the same. 

"In Pakistan, a prime minister has yet to finish his full term," he said while speaking to party workers. "I will not compromise on the sanctity of the vote."

Nawaz Sharif said that NAB had never taken up any case similar to his. He said that most cases being heard against him were linked to embezzlement while he was in office.

The former prime minister said that his government added 10,000mw to the national grid and restored power projects that were previously closed.

He said that Pakistan's foreign reserves were declining and it was becoming increasingly difficult to regulate business in the country.

"We raised the GDP to 5.5%," he said.

Nawaz Sharif criticised those who had left his party during the past couple of weeks and said that those who had joined other parties did not belong to PML-N in the first place.
Published in Pakistan







 

