ISLAMABAD: Awais Leghari has said that the federal government will not be blackmailed be K-Electric.

“Will not supply gas nor be blackmailed by the power distribution company,” the power minister said while speaking to media.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should end electricity theft from interior Sindh.

Leghari went on to say that the Shah has to take the first step if he wants electricity in his province.

K-Electric, on the other hand, complained of inadequate gas supply in a meeting. The officials claimed that power plants are not being run on alternative fuels.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took notice of the prevailing power crisis in Karachi and called a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy on April 23. The meeting will be held in Karachi.

Sources said the meeting will take up the one point agenda of hours-long loadshedding by K-Electric citing non-supply of gas to its power generation units.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority recommended heavy fine on K-Electric over unscheduled loadshedding.

The Nepra authorities also signaled to take over administrative control of KE.

Nepra investigation committee, after a three-day visit to Karachi, said in its report that KE has violated various responsibilities and did not utilise its full power generation capacity.

Story first published: 21st April 2018