Will force Nawaz to quit politics: Zardari

LARKANA: Former president Asif Zardari has ruled out possibility of any kind of negotiation with the ruling PML-N and said Nawaz-led party stabbed PPP in the back with help of establishment.

“We will not let you form the next government in Punjab,” Zardari said. “The PPP can form a coalition government with any party but not with the PML-N”.

The former president was addressing a public gathering held to mark the 39th death anniversary of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Zardari said he will force Nawaz Sharif to quit politics and would conquer ‘Takht-e-Lahore’.

The former president said he had already told Sharif brothers that he could send PML-N government packing whenever he wants and he proved it.

“We strengthened democracy in Balochistan,” Zardari claimed.

He said Nawaz Sharif wanted to create difference within the PPP by nominating Raza Rabbani for Senate chairmanship.

Following his father, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto lashed out at Nawaz Sharif and said he was an ‘heir’ of former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq.

“I laugh when people tell me that Nawaz Sharif had launched a movement to restore the sanctity of vote,” Bilawal said, adding that the former PM only attended the NA sessions five times in the span of 4 and a half year.

Bilawal also took a dig at PTI chairman Imran Khan and said the cricketer-turned polictician was a brother of Taliban, who was carrying a flag of ‘u-turns’.

Story first published: 4th April 2018