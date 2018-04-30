Will contest elections from three constituencies: Nisar

April 30, 2018
Usman Mughal

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar has announced his plans to contest the upcoming general elections from three constituencies. His announcement comes before the PML-N has awarded tickets to party members for general elections 2018. 

According to his spokesperson, Chaudhry Nisar will contest elections from NA-59, PP-10 and PP-14. The announcement came after Nisar’s meeting with 27 UC chairmen from NA-59.

Nisar said that he intended to stand for election in NA-63 constituency as well.

The former interior minister has been sidelined by the PML-N leadership after his criticism of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other party representatives.

Reports of Nisar joining the PTI have been doing the rounds ever since he has fallen out of favour with the PML-N.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th April 2018

 

