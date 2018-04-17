Who ordered to hide 27 govt vehicles?

April 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed Additional Attorney General (AAG) Rana Waqar to find out as to who had ordered to hide 27 government-owned vehicles worth billions of rupees in the basement of a building.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the suo motu notice in connection with luxury cars being used by government officers, high court chief justices and ministers beyond their entitlement.

The chief justice said luxury vehicles owned by the government were hidden by a department when the court took notice of the matter.

He remarked that the department had reportedly hidden 27 vehicles belonging to the Punjab government.

He asked Rana Waqar as to why vehicles were hidden and who had ordered for the same.

The case was adjourned to date in office.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th April 2018

 

