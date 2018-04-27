What this year’s budget has for Karachi?

The federal government has announced a special Rs.25 billion development package for Karachi.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the government is ready to provide buses for Karachi mass transit system.

Rupees 600 million have been allocated for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) to overcome water crisis in the mega city.

Rupees 862 million to be spent on Greater Karachi Sewerage Plant (S-III).

Rupees 702.025 million have been allocated for the construction of oil storage plant in Kemari area.

Rupees 1500 million have been allocated for Combined Effluent Treatment Plant for Industrial areas of Karachi.

The PML-N government presented a Rs5.2 trillion budget for 2017-18 on Friday.

The outgoing PML-N government has envisaged a revenue target of Rs.5661b, earmarked Rs1100b for defence, and raised salary and pension of government employees by 10 percent.

