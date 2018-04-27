What this year’s budget has for Karachi?

The federal government has announced a special Rs.25 billion development package for Karachi.
- Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the government is ready to provide buses for Karachi mass transit system.
- Rupees 600 million have been allocated for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) to overcome water crisis in the mega city.
- Rupees 862 million to be spent on Greater Karachi Sewerage Plant (S-III).
- Rupees 702.025 million have been allocated for the construction of oil storage plant in Kemari area.
- Rupees 1500 million have been allocated for Combined Effluent Treatment Plant for Industrial areas of Karachi.
The PML-N government presented a Rs5.2 trillion budget for 2017-18 on Friday.
The outgoing PML-N government has envisaged a revenue target of Rs.5661b, earmarked Rs1100b for defence, and raised salary and pension of government employees by 10 percent.
Story first published: 27th April 2018