Weather forecast: Dust storms, heat waves in April, May

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Farmers across the country should worry about more frequent and intense dust storms which could disturb harvesting and threshing of Rabi crops and sowing of the next Kharif crops, says the National Weather Forecasting Centre.

Heat waves are expected to affect major cities during April and May, it said. The temperature will rise 1-2Â°C. This will speed up snowmelt in the Northern Areas and lead to more water flows in the Indus and Jhelum Rivers.

In the winter, we got 20-25% less snowfall than average and it happened in February and early March.


