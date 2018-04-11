We were unable to give Karachi a transport project, admits minister

April 11, 2018
KARACHI: It's tragic that we could not give the city any transport project, said Sindh transport minister Nasir Hussain Shah. 

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Nasir Shah said that it was tragic how the government could not finish any transport project but he said that programs had been initiated.

"We signed the agreement for Yellow Line bus project in September 2016 with a reputable Chinese company," he said. "They had to arrange 70 percent of the finance which they could not do so," he said.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Green Line project was being built by the federal government. He said that the Orange Line project was closely linked to the Green Line project.

"A lot of work has been done on the Orange Line project--which was also named Edhi Line-- but it is closely linked to the Green Line's operations," he said. "When the Green Line is finished then only can Orange Line resume its operations."

He said that the World Bank and Asian bank had shown interest in the Red Line project and that Sindh government would start work on it soon.

Nasir Hussain Shah had spoken to SAMAA TV a day earlier and had claimed that Karachi would get new buses from this month.
