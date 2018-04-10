We can either pay electricity bills or raise children, says woman

April 10, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: "We can either pay expensive electricity bills or raise our children. It is not possible to do both," said a woman fed up of power outage in Karachi. 

The woman, a resident of Korangi, said that power outages were frequent in her area.

"Load shedding occurs after every hour," she said angrily. "These rulers live in comfortable houses with air conditioners. What of the poor? Where will we go?"

The woman complained that consumers were deprived of electricity for several hours yet bills generated by KE were too high.

 

