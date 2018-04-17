Protests break out as Karachi water shortage

April 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Reporting By: Syed Khursheed Alam

KARACHI: Protests are taking place in many parts of Karachi due to water shortage.

The city is facing shortage of water as it is not getting the required 100 million gallons of water.

Water theft and power outages at the pumping stations are also the main reason as to why the supply to Karachi is being affected.

Protests took place in many areas of Karachi due to water shortage. The residents shouted slogans against the water board authorities and threw stones at the police.

The citizens have resorted to the options of boring for fulfilling their water needs.

The managing director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board said that the residents of the unaffected areas should be thankful.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Tension grips Orangi Town as residents protest rape, murder of child

April 17, 2018 1:31 pm

Govt post-mortem: How well is Sindh govt prepared to deal with a heatwave?

April 16, 2018 8:30 pm

Internet suspended for hours as KMC cuts cables, wires at Shahrah-e-Faisal

April 16, 2018 4:49 pm

No let-up in power woes on weekend

April 15, 2018 10:08 pm

Doors of PSP closed for Farooq Sattar: Mustafa Kamal

April 15, 2018 9:59 pm

Would rather die than join PSP or any other party, says Farooq Sattar

April 15, 2018 9:38 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.