The city is facing shortage of water as it is not getting the required 100 million gallons of water.Water theft and power outages at the pumping stations are also the main reason as to why the supply to Karachi is being affected.Protests took place in many areas of Karachi due to water shortage. The residents shouted slogans against the water board authorities and threw stones at the police.The citizens have resorted to the options of boring for fulfilling their water needs.The managing director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board said that the residents of the unaffected areas should be thankful.

Story first published: 17th April 2018