KARACHI: Water supply to many parts of Karachi was suspended due to loadshedding.

Protests were held in many parts of the city due to suspension of water supply.

“There is no water and electricity,” the citizens said. “We are facing problems day and night.”

They continued: “Routine life is being affected by the outages.”

Several parts of Karachi including Korangi, Landhi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, North Karachi, New Karachi, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, SITE area, Garden, Lyari, Baldia and Orangi Town are facing prolonged power outages.

K-Electric claimed that 500MW power shortfall is being experienced due to inadequate gas supply.

Two to three hours of loadshedding is taking place in the residential and commercial centres of the metropolis.

Sui Southern Gas Company said that the supply to the power distribution company has not been increased or decreased.

“The company is receiving less gas from the fields and as per gas load management plan, it is providing gas to customers first and then to customers with whom it has contractual agreements,” it stated.

The gas company denied of having any contract about supply with the power distribution company.

