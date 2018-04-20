Water protest: Sindh assembly witnesses chaos

KARACHI: The Sindh assembly witnessed chaos on Friday when opposition members mounted protest against acute water shortage in Karachi.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani continued presiding over the session despite outcries from the opposition benches.

The MPAs raised slogans of ‘Pani Do Pani Do’ (Give water) from opposition benches, and tore up the copies of agenda; however, ruling party lawmakers continued delivering speeches.

Meantime, some members were seen videotaping the session’s ruckus.

Speaker Durrani remarked some members are making videos of the protest which is not allowed. “Camera is not allowed in the assembly,” ruled Durrani.



Strange protest

Saifuddin Khalid, a member of Pak Sarzameen Party, mounted a strange protest, demanding the government to provide water in Orangi Town neighborhood where he said the residents are facing acute water shortage.

Khalid said he would stay and sleep inside the assembly until people in his area get water.

“The people in Orangi Town are deprived of potable water and the Sindh government is so poor that it cannot give water to its people,” said PSP lawmaker.

“I have made available the money for at least hundred water tankers. I will not step outside the premises of Sindh Assembly until the water is provided to residents of the area,” said the MPA, who recently left MQM-P to join ranks with the PSP.

“I have brought over my dress and chickpeas to continue with my protest in here.”

Khalid lied down on the floor inside the assembly hall after the session concluded. His fellows from the PSP also departed leaving him alone. He sat down in the dark.

