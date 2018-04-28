Wasay Jalil announces quitting MQM, urges Mohajirs to unite

With a heavy heart I tender my resignation from MQM with immediate effect, wrote MQM-London representative Wasay Jalil on Twitter.

The MQM-London representative thanked Altaf Hussain for appointing him as a member of the Rabita Committee and making him the town mayor of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

“I request all Mohajirs to leave aside their differences and get united. I am not going to join any political or religious organisation,” he tweeted.

Wasay Jalil said in his official statement that some people were trying to exterminate Mohajirs but they would not be successful as only God had the power to do so.

He urged all factions of MQM to unite for the sake of their future. Wasay Jalil said that if all MQM workers and representatives did not resolve their differences then the coming generation of Mohajirs would become slaves.

