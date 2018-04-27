Wagah border attack suspect killed in encounter

April 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

GUJRAT: A suspect of Wagah border and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park explosions was killed in an encounter with security forces in Gujrat.

The Counter Terrorism Department said that they received intelligence of four suspected terrorists planning to attack key installments in the city.

A raid was launched against the suspects who fled the scene.

An exchange of fire took place between the anti-terror force and the suspects at Dera Ghazianwala.

One of the men, identified as Khateeb, was killed in the shootout whereas his partners managed to escape.

Weapons, explosive material and maps of key buildings were recovered from the slain terrorist.

On 2nd November 2014, the terrorist attack at Wagah Border had killed 60 people.

At least 70 people lost their lives in a suicide attack at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on 27th March 2016.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th April 2018

 

