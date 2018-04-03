Use of force to worsen fragile situation in Kashmir: NSA tells Indian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria met with National Security Adviser Lt. General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua this morning and discussed bilateral issues including worsening security situation in Indian-held Kashmir.

Mr Janjua welcomed the Indian envoy and said that Pakistan is pursuing a policy of friendly relations with all its neighbouring countries including normalcy of relationship with New Delhi.

“Pakistan is committed to resolve all outstanding issues through comprehensive dialogues,” Janjua said, expressing serious concerns over the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir.

He said that the use of force alone can lead us nowhere. It rather diminishes hope, injures the society and further worsens the fragile situation.

“Pakistan is deeply committed to the cause of Kashmir and supports to resolve this issue politically and according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people. Process of dialogue is the only way forward to resolve our disputes. It is by way of peaceful resolution of our disputes which can enable both the countries to belong to the future” he said.

The envoy acknowledged that Pakistan and India definitely need to improve their bilateral relations and said “both countries have immense potential to improve the relationship, and cater to each other’s needs”.

He also suggested working on taking small steps for improving the bilateral relations including exchange of prisoners, visits of medical teams and trade initiatives.

“We can build on these small steps between us and take the relationship towards normalcy to address the bigger issues” he added.

Both sides agreed to explore the possibilities of more cooperation and of improving bilateral relations to ultimately take it towards comprehensive process.

Story first published: 3rd April 2018