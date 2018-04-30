US diplomat released as police find motorcyclists guilty of Islamabad accident



A US diplomat has been released after being taken into police custody. His vehicle slammed into two motorcyclists in Islamabad.

On Sunday, two motorcyclists were injured in the accident with Second Secretary Chad Rex Ausburn of the US embassy, said the Secretariat police station. The injured biker and his passenger were taken to PIMS hospital.

The accident took place at Secretariat Chowk. Samaa TV has received a CCTV footage.

One of the men, Nazakat Awan, is a resident of Muzaffarabad and the other was identified as Muhammad Waseem, according to staff at PIMS. Both of them are in stable condition, said doctors.

The police impounded the vehicle, took the diplomat to Secretariat police station and took his ID cards for verification.



He was released after the paperwork was done, said police.

Police said they took his statement about the accident and found the motorcycle riders guilty.

An FIR was lodged against US embassy security officer, Taimur Iqbal Pirzada, for pushing around policemen, including the duty officer. “The security officer tried to attack policemen and made an attempt for the driver to escape the scene,” says the FIR.

This is the second such incident in April. On April 7, Colonel Joseph Emmanuel, a US military and air attaché, was driving a car that hit a motorcycle in Islamabad, killing 22-year-old Ateeq Baig and injuring his cousin Raheel.

