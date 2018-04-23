KARACHI: US Consulate Karachi celebrated Earth Day 2018 by cleaning up Clifton beach.

Staff members of the US Consulate were not alone in this exercise as they were joined by English Access students who picked up garbage from the beach.

“This Earth Day’s theme was #EndPlasticPollution and the beach cleanup provided an opportunity for all of us to do something meaningful for our oceans,” read a post by US Consulate Karachi.

A tree was also planted at the consulate to celebrate the day.

Story first published: 23rd April 2018