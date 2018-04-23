US Consulate Karachi celebrates Earth Day by cleaning Clifton beach

April 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: US Consulate Karachi celebrated Earth Day 2018 by cleaning up Clifton beach. 

Staff members of the US Consulate were not alone in this exercise as they were joined by English Access students who picked up garbage from the beach.

“This Earth Day’s theme was #EndPlasticPollution and the beach cleanup provided an opportunity for all of us to do something meaningful for our oceans,” read a post by US Consulate Karachi.

A tree was also planted at the consulate to celebrate the day.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 23rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Inter board bars media from covering examinations

April 23, 2018 9:32 pm

SC says no billboards, Karachi says no problem, builds walls

April 23, 2018 8:48 pm

Karachi water tanker rate hits Rs6,000 after Hub ban

April 23, 2018 8:20 pm

Scores of students in Karachi seek admit cards on eve of exam day

April 23, 2018 7:42 pm

Russia, China to stop bid to ‘sabotage’ Iran deal: Lavrov

April 23, 2018 4:53 pm

Water shortage in Karachi to be met through tankers

April 23, 2018 2:20 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 23 April 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 23 April 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.