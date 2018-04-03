US adds Hafiz Saeed political group to terror list in fresh squeeze on Pakistan

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Pakistani head of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) organisation Hafiz Saeed speaks during a press conference in Lahore on January 23, 2018.
The US said it was “deeply concerned” after Pakistan freed one of the suspected masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks despite months of pressure from Washington over militancy. / AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI

WASHINGTON: The US government has added the Milli Muslim League, the political group associated with the Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e Tayyiba, to its list of terrorist organisations

The LeT was formed in 1990 by Hafiz Saeed. After the 2008 Mumbai attacks the US announced a bounty of $10m for him.

Ironically, this development came just as the MML was struggling to register as a political party ahead of the elections.

“The Milli Muslim League is not a recognized political party,” said US Treasury Under Secretary Sigal Mandelker. “We will continue to target terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e Tayyiba, even when they attempt to cloak themselves as political parties or hide their extremism behind other facades.”

Seven Milli Muslim League officials were named Specially Designated Global Terrorists in the US government press release issued April 2. The press release said the LeT and MML were being targeted under the rule for terrorists and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.

MML’s patron, Hafiz Saeed, is already on the UN watch list. His Jamaatud Dawa group and charity wing Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation have been banned. On February 14, the Pakistan government froze their assets under a new anti-terrorism law.

The background

A few recent developments show that the US is pushing through President Trump’s new South Asia/Afghanistan policy that puts the squeeze on Pakistan.

  1. Last week, the US listed seven Pakistan-linked private companies on allegations of being involved in nuclear trade with Pakistan’s program.

This move came just ahead of the Nuclear Suppliers Group meeting. Pakistan has been trying to become a member since 2016. The US has backed India’s bid for membership.

  1. In January, security aid for Pakistan was suspended.
  2. In February the US backed Pakistan’s grey listing at the global counter-illicit financing watchdog meeting.

Analysts have noted that Trump has brought in two new people to his war cabinet. He replaced National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. HR McMaster with John Bolton, who could be described as never having met a war he didn’t like. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo, a former very conservative Republican Congressman.

TIMELINE

1990: LeT founded by Hafiz Saeed as the military wing of the Markaz-ad Dawa-wal Irshad (MDI)

2001: Gunmen attack India’s parliament, killing seven. LeT denies responsibility but attack leads to confrontation between India and Pakistan. The US lists LeT a terrorist organization.

2002: Pakistan bans LeT. Hafiz Saeed says he is no longer affiliated with LeT. MDI changes its name to Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD)


Published in Global, Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

