Armed men ‘raid’ HRCP editor’s house after annual report published

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has condemned the “burglary-style” raid on the house of the editor of its recently released annual State of Human Rights report.

In a press statement released on April 20, Friday, the HRCP said two armed men broke into the house of its editor Maryam Hasan on April 19 and took her laptop, two hard drives, two cell phones, jewelry and cash.

“They questioned Ms. Hasan about her professional engagements and intimidated her,” the statement said.

The HRCP said the two “suave raiders” were not ordinary thieves. The rights watchdog called on the Punjab government to apprehend the culprits and reveal their identities.

“The HRCP will hold the provincial authorities responsible for any attempt by state or non-state actors to harass any persons associated with the Commission.”

Marvi Sirmed, a member of HRCP’s executive council, tweeted: “After tightening the noose around media, human rights defenders are targets. We demand a transparent inquiry into this matter.”

In a report released on April 16, the HRCP had expressed concerns over enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, extension of jurisdiction of military courts, false accusations of blasphemy and violence against women.

The report stated that journalists and bloggers continue to face threats, attacks and abductions in Pakistan and the blasphemy law is being used to coerce people into silence.

Story first published: 20th April 2018