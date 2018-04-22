Two more Hazara men shot dead in Quetta

Three Hazara men were traveling together on the outskirts Quetta when two men on a motorcycle opened fire on them, killing two and wounding the third, a police official said.The victims were identified as Muhammad Zaman, 50 and Muhammad Ali, 40.The third one, Safar Ali, is said to be a policeman. The bodies and injured were taken to Bolan Medical Complex.Police said investigations are underway. No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.“It is a sectarian target killing,” senior police officer Syed Attaullah Shah told Reuters.At least six Hazaras have been killed in targeted killings in the past two months in Quetta, the official added.Targeted attacks and terrorism in Quetta have left at least 38 people dead, including Christians in four months.In 2013, three separate bombings killed more than 200 people in Hazara neighborhoods, raising international awareness of the plight of the community.In December two suicide bombers stormed a packed church in Quetta, killing at least 10 people and wounding up to 56.

