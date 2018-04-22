Two more Hazara men shot dead in Quetta

April 22, 2018
Zain Uddin




QUETTA: In yet another attack on Hazara people, gunmen killed two men and injured another in Quetta on Sunday.

Three Hazara men were traveling together on the outskirts Quetta when two men on a motorcycle opened fire on them, killing two and wounding the third, a police official said.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Zaman, 50 and Muhammad Ali, 40.

The third one, Safar Ali, is said to be a policeman. The bodies and injured were taken to Bolan Medical Complex.



Police said investigations are underway. No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

“It is a sectarian target killing,” senior police officer Syed Attaullah Shah told Reuters.

At least six Hazaras have been killed in targeted killings in the past two months in Quetta, the official added.

Targeted attacks and terrorism in Quetta have left at least 38 people dead, including Christians in four months.

In 2013, three separate bombings killed more than 200 people in Hazara neighborhoods, raising international awareness of the plight of the community.

In December two suicide bombers stormed a packed church in Quetta, killing at least 10 people and wounding up to 56.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Five militants killed, 29 facilitators arrested in Dera Bugti: minister

April 21, 2018 11:41 pm

Gas soars by Rs 10 in Quetta amid freezing temperature

April 21, 2018 1:44 pm

Hanna Lake begins to get tourists after rains

April 20, 2018 1:03 pm

Heckled Nawaz in Washington at behest of Indian spy agency, claims Baloch activist

April 18, 2018 7:35 pm

Heavy rain in KP, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir; more forecast

April 18, 2018 6:10 pm

Unidentified men kill another shopkeeper in Quetta

April 18, 2018 3:30 pm

 

Full Programs

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 22 April 2018
Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 22 April 2018
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 22 April 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 22 April 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousaf | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousaf | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.