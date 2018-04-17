Two lawyers go missing from Khairpur

April 17, 2018
Imran Pathan and Jafar Ali Shah (from left).

Two lawyers went missing from Khairpur Tuesday.

Advocate Jafar Ali Shah, the former general secretary of the Khairpur District Bar Association, and Advocate Imran Pathan had left Khairpur for Hyderabad in their car early Tuesday morning. At around 10am, their car was found stranded in Kandiaro, Naushero Feroz.

Lawyers started to protest in Khairpur.

“We have no enmity with anyone,” said their colleague, Zulfiqar Saangi. Saangi is the general secretary of the Sukkur High Court Bar Association. He said they have informed the police about the incident. A case has yet to be registered.

“Lawyers are becoming increasing unsafe in the country,” said Saangi. “The Sindh IG should recover our colleagues.”


