Two killed in wedding party bus accident in Mastung

April 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

MASTUNG: At least two people died and 17 others were wounded on Tuesday when a bus carrying wedding party veered off the road in Mastung, medics said.

The crash happened at Khad Kucha town of Mastung in Balochistan.

According to paramilitary force Levies, an unidentified woman and her daughter were killed in the accident.

“Fourteen injured people have been brought to Civil Hospital in Quetta,” a spokesman told SAMAA.

This is a developing story


