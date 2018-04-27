SAIDGAI: At least two people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries when a hand grenade was hurled at a wedding ceremony in North Waziristan Agency on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Saidgai area where unknown miscreants hurled a hand grenade at a wedding party late Thursday night.

The injured, including children, were shifted to a nearby hospital where one of them was stated to be in critical condition.

The critically injured person was later shifted to Peshawar for treatment. – APP

