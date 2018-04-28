Two Hazara men shot dead in Quetta

April 28, 2018
Zain Uddin

QUETTA: Unknown gunmen shot dead two members of the Hazara community in Quetta on Saturday.

Two unidentified men opened fire at a shop located Jamaluddin Afghani.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Mohammad Ali s/o Khan Ali and 22-year-old Jaafar. They were uncle and nephew.

The deceased were residents of Alamdar Road and were members of Hazara community.

Police stated that the shooting looks like a case of target killing.

On 22nd April, two Hazara men were gunned down as they were traveling on the outskirts of the city.

A Hazara man was shot dead on 1st April 2018 near Kandahari Bazaari. The killing had sparked a protest across the country.

Unknown gunmen shot injured four members of the Hazara community at Western Bypass in Quetta on 22nd December.

Thousands of people have been killed in sectarian attacks in the Balochistan province. The outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and other sectarian outfits have claimed responsibility for most attacks.


Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 28th April 2018

 

See Also

Two injured in accident outside Birmingham mosque

April 28, 2018 10:28 am

6 policemen killed, 14 security personnel injured in Quetta bombings

April 24, 2018 6:21 pm

Polio worker injured in Quetta knife attack

April 23, 2018 5:11 pm

Two more Hazara men shot dead in Quetta

April 22, 2018 8:09 pm

Gas soars by Rs 10 in Quetta amid freezing temperature

April 21, 2018 1:44 pm

Hanna Lake begins to get tourists after rains

April 20, 2018 1:03 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018
News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.