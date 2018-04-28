Two Hazara men shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA: Unknown gunmen shot dead two members of the Hazara community in Quetta on Saturday.

Two unidentified men opened fire at a shop located Jamaluddin Afghani.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Mohammad Ali s/o Khan Ali and 22-year-old Jaafar. They were uncle and nephew.

The deceased were residents of Alamdar Road and were members of Hazara community.

Police stated that the shooting looks like a case of target killing.

On 22nd April, two Hazara men were gunned down as they were traveling on the outskirts of the city.

A Hazara man was shot dead on 1st April 2018 near Kandahari Bazaari. The killing had sparked a protest across the country.

Unknown gunmen shot injured four members of the Hazara community at Western Bypass in Quetta on 22nd December.

Thousands of people have been killed in sectarian attacks in the Balochistan province. The outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and other sectarian outfits have claimed responsibility for most attacks.

