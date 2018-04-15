Two Christians killed in Quetta firing

Unidentified gunmen on motorbikes opened fire at a group of Christians in Quetta’s Esa Nagri neighbourhood, injuring at least five people, police said.The injured were taken to Bolan Medical Complex where two of them died. They were identified as Azhar Iqbal and Rahid.Two girls were also injured.Meanwhile, dozens of Christian community members, including heirs of the victims, gathered to protest the killings.They burnt tyres and suspended traffic on Barori Road and Sabzal Road for nearly three hours, chanting slogans against the provincial government.Protesters blocked the road by placing bodies of the two victims in the middle. They also protested lack of medical facilities in the hospital.Police said they were investigating the attack.The shooting comes just weeks after four Christians were shot dead in the city. The attack was claimed by a banned militant group.In December last year, two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a Quetta church, which was packed with worshippers, killing nine people and wounding over a dozen.It was the third terrorist attack on Christians in last four months during which at least 15 people have been killed.

