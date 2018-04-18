Two accused involved in murder and rape of Orangi child remanded in police custody till April 25

April 18, 2018
Irfan Ul Haque

KARACHI: Two accused named in the killing and rape of seven-year-old child in Orangi Town have been sent into police custody on physical remand till April 25.

The body of the minor, Rabia, was recovered last night near the Northern Bypass. The area falls in the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police. The child lived in Orangi Town’s Baloch Goth. She went missing on April 15.

Karachi police produced the accused named by the minor’s family, Rahim and Fazal, before the court of a judicial magistrate on Wednesday. Both of them were arrested yesterday, according to police.

Police requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused so that they could be interrogated about the case and their accessories, who are still on the run.

The court directed the police to submit the investigation report in the next hearing.

The police had confirmed that the child’s body bore marks or torture. The post-mortem at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital confirmed that she was raped and tortured. According to MLO Dr Rubina, there were marks of cigarette burns as well.

On Tuesday, Orangi Town witnessed violence as the locality residents staged an early morning demonstration against the rape and murder of the minor near Kati Pahari. They set up a camp in the middle of the road, blocking the flow of traffic on Manghopir Road.

The police tried to quell the protest. Upon failure, they fired tear gas shells, opened aerial firing and baton-charged the protesters. Protesters pelted stones at the police. A contingent of Rangers was also called in. Initial reports suggested that three people were hit by bullets in the aerial firing.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sindh government launches bus service in Karachi

April 18, 2018 1:21 pm

Lawyers boycott courts in Karachi against arrests on KBA appeal

April 18, 2018 12:10 pm

PML-N was once on the wrong side of history: Musadik Malik

April 17, 2018 8:32 pm

NAB to hold ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Hyderabad

April 17, 2018 8:03 pm

Sindh High Court orders SSG to supply gas to KESC

April 17, 2018 8:01 pm

Govt post-mortem: MPAs claim BISP not providing relief to masses

April 17, 2018 7:26 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.