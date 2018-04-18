Two accused involved in murder and rape of Orangi child remanded in police custody till April 25

KARACHI: Two accused named in the killing and rape of seven-year-old child in Orangi Town have been sent into police custody on physical remand till April 25.

The body of the minor, Rabia, was recovered last night near the Northern Bypass. The area falls in the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police. The child lived in Orangi Town’s Baloch Goth. She went missing on April 15.

Karachi police produced the accused named by the minor’s family, Rahim and Fazal, before the court of a judicial magistrate on Wednesday. Both of them were arrested yesterday, according to police.

Police requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused so that they could be interrogated about the case and their accessories, who are still on the run.

The court directed the police to submit the investigation report in the next hearing.

The police had confirmed that the child’s body bore marks or torture. The post-mortem at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital confirmed that she was raped and tortured. According to MLO Dr Rubina, there were marks of cigarette burns as well.

On Tuesday, Orangi Town witnessed violence as the locality residents staged an early morning demonstration against the rape and murder of the minor near Kati Pahari. They set up a camp in the middle of the road, blocking the flow of traffic on Manghopir Road.

The police tried to quell the protest. Upon failure, they fired tear gas shells, opened aerial firing and baton-charged the protesters. Protesters pelted stones at the police. A contingent of Rangers was also called in. Initial reports suggested that three people were hit by bullets in the aerial firing.

