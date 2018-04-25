TTP member exposes militant outfit’s sources of funding in tell-all book

April 25, 2018
Extortion, kidnappings for ransom and carrying out assassinations for money were the methods used by banned militant outfit TTP to collect funds for their criminal activities. This was revealed by a TTP member in his tell-all book. 

The 690-page book titled Inqilab-e-Mehsud: Farangi Raj Se Amreeki Samraj Tak (Inqilab-e-Mehsud: From Foreign Rule to American Imperialism) is based on major events from 2001-2017.

“It all started first with kidnappings for ransom. Then banks were robbed and money was obtained through extortion,” says Z.A.Hilali, a defence analyst. “These activities became the culture of that time. However, due to the various operations carried out by the army, crimes of such nature are not taking place anymore neither are they as effective.”

The book talks about how the TTP kidnapped locals and foreigners for ransom. For the first time, a member of the TTP has admitted to the organisation's involvement in the two bomb blasts that targeted Benazir Bhutto in Karsaz and Rawalpindi.

Brigadier (r) Mehmood Shah thinks that the TTP is on the brink of defeat and the book discusses actions of the TTP that were already known to the masses.

"The book is an attempt by the TTP to hide their actions," he says.

Weapons that were meant for the American troops and coalition forces deployed in Afghanistan, arrived in Karachi through the sea port.  These weapons were stolen by the TTP and sold in bazaars in FATA, according to the book.

Senior journalist Aqil Yousufzai says that the book is an important document as far as information is concerned.

"It sheds light on the background of this organisation, what their targets and objectives are," he says.
