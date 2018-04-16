SC removes Marriyum Aurangzeb from PEMRA chairperson selection body

April 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The information secretary will replace Marriyum Aurangzeb on the committee. Photo: File

Ahmed Waleed & Shehzad Ali

The Supreme Court removed State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb from a committee that selects the PEMRA chairperson on Monday.

“She is very busy giving statements to the media,” said Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heading the three-member bench, while hearing the media commission case. “What does the information minister have to do with the selection of the PEMRA committee?” remarked the CJ. “The committee cannot be independent as long as she is a member.”

The information secretary will replace Aurangzeb on the committee. The court ordered the committee to finalise the name of the PEMRA chairperson within three weeks.

“What would you call someone who sends women to protest against the judiciary?” said the CJP. “If they had any honour, the men would be coming forward.”

“Anti-judiciary speeches”

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court ordered the electronic media regulatory body to monitor the “anti-judiciary speeches” of former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, that go on air.

The court directed PEMRA to decide the complaints pending with it regarding the “contemptuous” speeches within 15 days.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Shots fired at Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan’s house in Lahore

April 15, 2018 12:55 pm

Politicians have feelings too, they deserve to be respected: Saad Rafique

April 14, 2018 1:18 pm

PML-N leaders criticize SC’s ruling on period of disqualification

April 13, 2018 4:10 pm

Malala comes home: This is what she said…

March 29, 2018 7:10 pm

Present Husain Haqqani in one month, Supreme Court tells govt

March 28, 2018 11:50 am

SC sends notices to 445 officials whose wives have dual nationality

March 26, 2018 2:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.