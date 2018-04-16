SC removes Marriyum Aurangzeb from PEMRA chairperson selection body

Ahmed Waleed & Shehzad Ali

The Supreme Court removed State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb from a committee that selects the PEMRA chairperson on Monday.

“She is very busy giving statements to the media,” said Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heading the three-member bench, while hearing the media commission case. “What does the information minister have to do with the selection of the PEMRA committee?” remarked the CJ. “The committee cannot be independent as long as she is a member.”

The information secretary will replace Aurangzeb on the committee. The court ordered the committee to finalise the name of the PEMRA chairperson within three weeks.

“What would you call someone who sends women to protest against the judiciary?” said the CJP. “If they had any honour, the men would be coming forward.”

“Anti-judiciary speeches”

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court ordered the electronic media regulatory body to monitor the “anti-judiciary speeches” of former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, that go on air.

The court directed PEMRA to decide the complaints pending with it regarding the “contemptuous” speeches within 15 days.

