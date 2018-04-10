Three police suspended for harassing female fellows



ISLAMABAD: As many as three policemen have been suspended over charges of harassing female fellows in Federal Police Headquarters.

The policewomen said the officers had separate rooms for carrying out indecent activities, according to a letter written to Inspector General of Islamabad Police.

The letter states said there are videos of such activities available which will be dispatched to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar alone.

The IG directed AIG to submit a report on the issue within seven days. Meantime, three suspected policemen have been suspended over harassment charges.

The aggrieved women requested the CJ to take notice of the issue and said the evidence will be provided.

The policewomen demanded the CJ to expel black sheep from Police Line Headquarters where, according to them, an evil system is in place.

Story first published: 10th April 2018