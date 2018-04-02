Three people die in another Quetta shooting

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Three people were killed and four others injured when unidentified men opened fire in Quetta, said rescue workers

The shooting happened on Qambrani Road when two groups clashed over a tribal dispute. The bodies and the injured were taken to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.

The police cordoned the area off after the incident. Investigations are underway.

A day ago, an unidentified man opened fire on a taxi at a Quetta marketplace Sunday, killing a Hazara man. The firing incident took place near Kandahari Bazaar in the limits of the City police station.

Chhipa rescue workers took the two men to Quettaâ€™s Civil Hospital. Husain succumbed to his wounds on the way.

At least 33 people have been killed during the past three months in different targeted attacks and bomb blasts in Quetta, say law enforcers.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly


