Three more MQM-P lawmakers join PSP

KARACHI: Three more MQM-P lawmakers jumped ship to join PSP. In the past 10 days, four MPAs and an equal number of MNAs have left MQM-P to join the PSP as general elections draw nearer.
MNA Mehboob Alam, MPAs Kamran Farooq and Saifuddin Khaliq announced their decision to join PSP in a press conference with Mustafa Kamal.
Kamran Farooq said that he had left MQM-P because the party was internally divided.
Mustafa Kamal said that MQM-P representatives were not being forced to join his party.
"These representatives were not made to join PSP on gunpoint," he said. "MQM-P is a victim of internal conflicts," he added.
Mustafa Kamal claimed that PSP would clean sweep Sindh's urban areas in the forthcoming elections. He said that PSP would win a large number of seats from Sindh's rural areas as well.
"We will make Karachi the most peace-loving city of this country," he said. "The next chief minister will either be from our party or one that is supported by PSP," he added.
Story first published: 8th April 2018