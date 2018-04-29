Three-layered security for PTI’s Lahore rally

LAHORE: About 2,000 policemen, under the supervision of SPs, are providing foolproof security cover Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf public meeting at Greater Iqbal Park here Sunday.

Also, 700 traffic wardens, 12 traffic DSPs and two SPs had been assigned the task of regulating traffic flow on all important roads in the city.

A spokesman for police said that a three-layered security plan had been finalised for the PTI public meeting, adding that senior police officers were monitoring the security arrangements.

Latest scenes live from the jalsah gah. Electrifying atmosphere like always #PTIMinarePakistanJalsa pic.twitter.com/rc54KJojAT — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 29, 2018

Walkthrough gates have been installed at the entry points so that no one was allowed to enter the venue without being checked for security, whereas a separate entry point was also made for women, where female security personnel were present.

In addition, Dolphin Force, Police Response Unit (PRU), Elite Force and personnel from various police stations were conducting patrolling at all routes leading to the venue and the Greater Iqbal Park vicinity to maintain law and order in the city.

The police have also been directed to conduct body search and snap checking in various areas of the city.

Story first published: 29th April 2018