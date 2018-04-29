Three-layered security for PTI’s Lahore rally

April 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

LAHORE: About 2,000 policemen, under the supervision of SPs, are providing foolproof security cover Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf public meeting at Greater Iqbal Park here Sunday.

Also, 700 traffic wardens, 12 traffic DSPs and two SPs had been assigned the task of regulating traffic flow on all important roads in the city.

A spokesman for police said that a three-layered security plan had been finalised for the PTI public meeting, adding that senior police officers were monitoring the security arrangements.

 

Walkthrough gates have been installed at the entry points so that no one was allowed to enter the venue without being checked for security, whereas a separate entry point was also made for women, where female security personnel were present.

In addition, Dolphin Force, Police Response Unit (PRU), Elite Force and personnel from various police stations were conducting patrolling at all routes leading to the venue and the Greater Iqbal Park vicinity to maintain law and order in the city.

The police have also been directed to conduct body search and snap checking in various areas of the city.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th April 2018

 

See Also

PTI power show underway in Lahore, thousands take to Minar-e-Pakistan

April 29, 2018 8:25 pm

Imran departs for Minar-e-Pakistan to address PTI rally

April 29, 2018 8:12 pm

Watch aerial view of PTI’s Lahore rally

April 29, 2018 7:19 pm

Will go anywhere for Imran, says disabled PTI worker

April 29, 2018 6:45 pm

Bus carrying PTI workers overturns in Faisalabad, 25 injured

April 29, 2018 5:30 pm

PTI rally: Lahore, here’s your alternative traffic plan

April 29, 2018 4:00 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018
News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.