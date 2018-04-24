Three killed in Jaranwala clash

By Yousuf Cheema

FAISALABAD: At least three people, including two women, were killed and more than a dozen others wounded in a clash between two groups in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

The death toll is feared to go up as some of the injured are in critical condition.

The deadly clash took place at Rodala village in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad and was motivated by a land dispute, according to police.

Tension has gripped the area, where police have been deployed to prevent any further violence.

According to our correspondent, armed supporters of a village elder namely Khurram Shah Pir allegedly opened fire on a family which was harvesting the wheat in the fields of his rival group.

“Most of the victims were from a same family that was brought to the village to manually cut the crop in return for annual stock of wheat,” a source told SAMAA.

During the harvesting season in Punjab, poor families are hired by wheat growers to harvest the crop from dawn to dusk and it takes days to finish the job.

Police say they have rounded up 10 people suspected of involvement in the shooting.

