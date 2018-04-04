This Multani woman earns her bread from roses

By: Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Irum Sattar

For some women in Multan, roses are not only pleasant to look at but provide them with an opportunity to earn bread for their families.Â

Take the case of 40-year-old Ruqaiyya, who earns for her family by plucking roses and selling them at the marketplace. However, the compensation is not enough considering the hard work she puts in.

"I have been selling roses for the past five years but get only Rs 100," she said.

The roses sell for Rs 250 in winter season and for Rs 50 during the summer.

Ruqaiyya plucks these roses from gardens spread over 30 acres of land.