This is how politicians reacted to Khawaja Asif’s disqualification

KARACHI: PML-N’s Khawaja has been disqualified by the Islamabad High Court under article 62 (1)(f) of the constitution for not disclosing his employment in a UAE company and his monthly salary.

Politicians have shared their views on the landmark verdict that de-seated country’s sitting Foreign Minister.

Nawaz Sharif

Minutes after Asif was disqualified, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif urged PML-N workers to be ready and mobilize ahead of the forthcoming elections no matter what happens in the courts.

“Even if I go to jail, no one should lose heart,” he said.

His daughter, Maryam Nawaz who appeared to be closest to the Sharif throne, said “the people will even vote for Khawaja Asif’s shadow” after the disqualification.

جسکا ووٹ کے میدان میں مقابلہ نہیں کر سکتےاسکو فکسڈ میچ میں نا اہل کرا دو مگر یاد رکھو! عوام اب خواجہ آصف کے سائے کو بھی ووٹ دےگی انشاءالّلہ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 26, 2018

She posted her picture with Asif to express solidarity with the veteran politician.

Imran Khan

Sharif’s arch rival, Imran Khan, leave no chance to humiliate the PML-N.

“Another darbari of the Godfather disqualified on the same pattern – using iqama to shield corruption & indulge in money laundering – as well as being guilty of brazen conflict of interest,” he tweeted. The PTI chief said that the foreign minister had been publicly humiliated in Pakistan and abroad.

Another darbari of the Godfather disqualified on the same pattern – using iqama to shield corruption & indulge in money laundering – as well as being guilty of brazen conflict of interest. Allah Al Haq hai – Kh Asif targeted SKMTH & has been publicly humiliated here & abroad — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 26, 2018

Farooq Sattar

Suggesting an amendment in articles 62 and 63 of the constitution, Farooq Sattar reminded the ruling party that it was the first to oppose changes in the said laws. “The articles hurt PML-N the most,” he said.

Sherry Rehman

Opposition leader in the Senate, Sherry Rehman has advised Khawaja Asif to immediately leave the office of Foreign Minister.

“The Foreign Minister represents the country in the world and acts as spokesman. He should resign,” said Rehman, who is a senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party.

Story first published: 26th April 2018