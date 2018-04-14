This cafe in Islamabad is helping unemployed women earn livelihood

Who doesn't like a vibrant ambiance and home-cooked food? A cafe in Islamabad offers women the opportunity to sell their home-cooked meals at affordable rates to customers. Half of the profit earned goes to the cafe owner--the other to the women who cook the meals."I supply this cafe with brownies and cookies," said one woman. "Due to this cafe, my reach has increased and operational costs are easily covered."Another woman described the cafe as a 'good initiative' and said that because of it women could earn with ease.The cafe itself does not prepare food so that unemployed women are offered the opportunity to earn their living."We market the company that unemployed women make and we sell their food," said the cafe owner.

Story first published: 14th April 2018