This cafe in Islamabad is helping unemployed women earn livelihood

April 14, 2018
Arham Fatima




ISLAMABAD: There's a cafe in Islamabad that provides an opportunity for women to earn good money by selling home-cooked meals. 

Who doesn't like a vibrant ambiance and home-cooked food? A cafe in Islamabad offers women the opportunity to sell their home-cooked meals at affordable rates to customers. Half of the profit earned goes to the cafe owner--the other to the women who cook the meals.

"I supply this cafe with brownies and cookies," said one woman. "Due to this cafe, my reach has increased and operational costs are easily covered."

Another woman described the cafe as a 'good initiative' and said that because of it women could earn with ease.

The cafe itself does not prepare food so that unemployed women are offered the opportunity to earn their living.

"We market the company that unemployed women make and we sell their food," said the cafe owner.
Published in Culture, Pakistan

Story first published: 14th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

From Lahore to KSA: Cyclist aims to promote soft image of Pakistan

April 14, 2018 3:56 pm

PM inaugurates Jalalpur Pirwala-Uch Sharif section of National Highway

April 14, 2018 3:19 pm

Politicians have feelings too, they deserve to be respected: Saad Rafique

April 14, 2018 1:18 pm

SAMAA cartoon

April 14, 2018 12:50 pm

Explainer: Haider Waheed, Abdul Moiz Jafferi on disqualification ruling

April 13, 2018 10:45 pm

Senate passes bill to extend jurisdiction of Supreme Court, PHC to FATA

April 13, 2018 10:00 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 April 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 April 2018
Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 14 April 2018

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 14 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.