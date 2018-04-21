The beauty of our institution is that it will not accept pressure: CJ

April 21, 2018
LAHORE: "Why is there talk of martial law? The country is running democratically and according to the rule of law, " says Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

In his address at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, the chief justice said that the 17 judges of the Supreme Court would not remain in office if a coup took place. He said that the judiciary was not ready to do anything unconstitutional.

Justice Saqib Nisar lamented that litigation was increasing in the country. He said that it was not the fault of the judiciary alone that there were so many cases that needed to be heard.

"Do you think it is the job of the judiciary alone to dispense justice? What about the executive? If everyone does their jobs in an honest manner, will there be so many cases?"

He said that because of such problems, the judiciary was forced to hear 160 cases per day. The chief justice spoke about the many challenges that Pakistan was facing, especially related to education.

"Quality of educational institutions is deteriorating rather than improving," he said. "In Balochistan there are schools that are functioning without electricity or gas. The situation is the same in Punjab as well."

He said that land amounting to 80 kanals of Punjab University was being given for the grid station. The chief justice also spoke about how hospitals in Pakistan were not providing basic health facilities to the people.

"Out of 1300 medicines, 1170 were tested," he said. "They demanded further time to conduct tests of the remaining medicines."

He urged the executive to make laws that were not outdated.
