Tension grips Orangi Town as residents protest rape, murder of child

Angry demonstrators pelted stones on passing vehicles causing them damage. They also threw stones on police. Seeing the demonstration going violent, police tried to contain the rampaging protesters with aerial firing and baton-charge.Body of the minor was recovered last night from bushes near the Northern Bypass within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police, according to police.Police confirmed that there were torture marks on the victim’s body. Body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy.The demonstrators blocked Manghopir Road by putting in place their protest camp in the middle of the road.At least two people received head injuries, according to an eyewitness.

Story first published: 17th April 2018