Tear down illegal construction on Karachi’s Kashmir Road, court tells Sindh govt

April 7, 2018
Irfan Ul Haque

All illegal constructions on Kashmir Road in Karachi have to be torn down, the Supreme Court said on Saturday.

This case against squatters was filed by Karachi’s former mayor Niamatullah Khan several years ago. “All such encroachments on grounds and parks have to be torn down except swimming pools, squash and tennis courts and skating rings,” directed the court. It was hearing the case at its Karachi Registry.

There are illegal wedding courts in this area. The court mentioned a football ground near Shahrah-e-Qaideen and ordered the authorities to take it back. It wants a report on progress.

“It was China ground. We used to play cricket there,” said Justice Gulzar Ahmad.

“Concrete buildings have been raised on the football ground,” said Justice Maqbool Baqir. “There are still some political offices on the playground in PECHS. Raze all of them.”

The court said it will not tolerate illegal constructions on welfare plots and ordered the Sindh government to restore all parks and playground across the city to their original form.


Story first published: 7th April 2018

 

