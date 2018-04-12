Teacher breaks arm of five-year-old in Okara

April 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

OKARA: A teacher broke the arm of a five-year-old-student in Okara.

The teacher of a private school flogged the child over not learning a chapter.

He escaped from the school after torturing the child.

The child was taken to a hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Okara took notice of the incident and formed an investigation team.

The parents of the five-year old have asked Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide justice.  


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Shangla court hands down death sentence to child killer

April 11, 2018 9:40 pm

Faisalabad child murder: Autopsy confirms rape, torture

April 3, 2018 12:32 pm

US parents beat girl, pour hot cooking oil on her for refusing forced marriage

March 28, 2018 12:06 pm

Funeral procession passes through sewage; Samaa receives footage

March 27, 2018 4:15 pm

Wasim trains six-year-old ‘sensation’ from Chichawatni

March 27, 2018 11:02 am

KU teacher accused of harassment sent on leave

March 20, 2018 7:09 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.