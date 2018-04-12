OKARA: A teacher broke the arm of a five-year-old-student in Okara.

The teacher of a private school flogged the child over not learning a chapter.

He escaped from the school after torturing the child.

The child was taken to a hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Okara took notice of the incident and formed an investigation team.

The parents of the five-year old have asked Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide justice.

