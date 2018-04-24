Tallal Chaudry’s statement reflects misogynistic mindset: Farzana Bari

State Minister Tallal Chaudhry’s statement about Meesha Shafi’s allegations against singer Ali Zafar reflects a misogynistic mindset, said human rights activist Farzana Bari.

“This statement reflects the patriarchal and ignorant mindset in Pakistan that does not want to see women prosper in the country,” she said while speaking to anchor Shahzad Iqbal on Awaz.

Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Tallal Chaudhry, said earlier during the day that there was no question of sexual harassment as both artists were doing it for public attention.

Nighat Dad, who has been hired by Meesha Shafi to represent her in legal matters concerning the sexual harassment claims against Zafar, said that it was not possible for a woman to lie about sexual harassment.

“In this country, when a woman speaks out on sexual harassment, she has a lot at stake,” she said. “She has to think about her family, friends, reputation and the society. I don’t think any woman can lie on this subject, especially in a country like Pakistan.”

Human rights activist Marvi Sirmed said that Tallal Chaudhry’s statement represented the hypocrisy of his party.

“How can he and his party raise the cry for sanctity of the vote? Does that mean that only you and your party can demand rights when it suits them?”

Marvi said that it was unfortunate how a woman was being shamed simply for raising her voice against sexual harassment of which she was a victim.

Story first published: 24th April 2018