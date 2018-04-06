Talal contempt proceedings: Defense lawyer pleads for judicial restraint

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: The counsel for PML-N leader Talal Cahudhry, on Friday pleaded the Supreme Court for judicial restraint in a contempt of court proceedings against his client.

Advocate Kamran Murtaza submitted the request before a three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan.

The counsel, however, contented that it was difficult to be a lawyer in a contempt of court case and requested to exercise judicial restrain in the matter.

Justice Ejaz remarked that “our aim is to establish the supremacy of law even if somebody throws a shoe at us, it is the solemn duty of the lawyer to defend his client” and asked Murtaza to fulfill his job diligently.

Meanwhile, the prosecution also produced one witness before the court to establish the case against the state minister.

Additional Attorney General Waqar Rana, who was the prosecutor in the case, produced Director Monitoring Haji Adam as a witness and the defense counsel cross-examined the witness.

The same official was also the witness for the prosecution in the contempt of court case against PML-N MNA Daniyal Aziz.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing of the case till April 30. – APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 6th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

20 years in jail for no crime: Asma Nawab speaks out

April 6, 2018 10:14 pm

SC dismisses plea challenging justice Isa’s appointment

April 5, 2018 8:27 pm

Supreme Court dismisses contempt petition against former top judge

April 5, 2018 6:12 pm

CJP takes notice of journalistâ€™s murder in Sialkot

April 4, 2018 5:50 pm

Supreme Court orders to free Asma Nawab after 20 years

April 3, 2018 12:28 pm

Plea seeking referendum on Kalabagh Dam: SC issues notice

April 2, 2018 11:01 pm

 

Full Programs

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 06 April 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 06 April 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.