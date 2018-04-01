T20 kicks off today. Karachiites, hereâ€™s everything you MUST know

International cricket has returned to Karachi. While it is undoubtedly the most exciting event, thereâ€™s also the increased chance that you might get stuck in traffic due to road closures. And thereâ€™s the frustration of security checks, too, if you have the tickets to the National Stadium..
The match begins 8pm today. For the average Karachiitesâ€™ convenience, we are listing below everything you might want to know AHEAD of the match.
IF YOU ARE NOT GOING TO THE STADIUM:
- The road from Karsaz to the National Stadium will be blocked for traffic on all three days
- Diversions are towards Drigh Road and then towards Rashid Minhas Road from there
- Roads from Dalmia to National Stadium will be closed
- The road leading from NIPA to Mazar-e-Quaid and New MA Jinnah Road will be sealed
- The track from Liaquatabad No 10 to National Stadium will also be closed. Commuters will be diverted towards Karimabad and Aisha Manzil
IF YOU ARE GOING TO THE NATIONAL STADIUM:
- Entry into the stadium begins at 3pm. The gates will be closed by 7pm
- Forbidden items are the same as the PSL final. No food items will be allowed
- Women are allowed to carry small handbags
- Ambulances will be stationed at the parking spaces
- Thereâ€™s going to be a multi-layered, strict security clearance procedure before you can enter the stadium
- Rangers personnel will be deployed for security inside the National Stadium while the police will secure the stadium from the outside
- Ticket-holders can park their vehicles at designated parking spaces. These are:
- Federal Urdu University ground on University Road
- Sunday Bazaar ground adjacent to Baitul Mukarram Mosque on University Road
- Gharib Nawaz Football Ground near Millenium Mall on Dalmia Road
- Hakeem Saeed Park Ground on University Road
- KDA Ground on Kashmir Road
- KMC Sports Complex on Kashmir Road
- China Ground on Kashmir Road
- You must have the ticket and CNIC on you when you enter the parking spaces
- Vendors approved by the PCB would be selling food items at the parking spaces. You can buy what you need from here
- Shuttles will pick you from the parking spaces. They will drop you at the designated drop zones near the stadium
- From the drop zones, you will walk to the stadium gates. The walk will cover a distance of around 200 metres
- At the stadium gates, you will undergo another physical search
- PCB staff will then guide you to your seats
- You will follow the same procedure for exiting the stadium: walk to the drop zones from the stadium gates, catch the shuttle service and get dropped at the parking spaces
- You can carry your mobile phones but power banks are not allowed
