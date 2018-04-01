T20 kicks off today. Karachiites, hereâ€™s everything you MUST know

International cricket has returned to Karachi. While it is undoubtedly the most exciting event, thereâ€™s also the increased chance that you might get stuck in traffic due to road closures. And thereâ€™s the frustration of security checks, too, if you have the tickets to the National Stadium..

The match begins 8pm today. For the average Karachiitesâ€™ convenience, we are listing below everything you might want to know AHEAD of the match.

IF YOU ARE NOT GOING TO THE STADIUM:

The road from Karsaz to the National Stadium will be blocked for traffic on all three days Diversions are towards Drigh Road and then towards Rashid Minhas Road from there Roads from Dalmia to National Stadium will be closed The road leading from NIPA to Mazar-e-Quaid and New MA Jinnah Road will be sealed The track from Liaquatabad No 10 to National Stadium will also be closed. Commuters will be diverted towards Karimabad and Aisha Manzil

IF YOU ARE GOING TO THE NATIONAL STADIUM:

Entry into the stadium begins at 3pm. The gates will be closed by 7pm Forbidden items are the same as the PSL final. No food items will be allowed Women are allowed to carry small handbags Ambulances will be stationed at the parking spaces Thereâ€™s going to be a multi-layered, strict security clearance procedure before you can enter the stadium Rangers personnel will be deployed for security inside the National Stadium while the police will secure the stadium from the outside Ticket-holders can park their vehicles at designated parking spaces. These are: Federal Urdu University ground on University Road Sunday Bazaar ground adjacent to Baitul Mukarram Mosque on University Road Gharib Nawaz Football Ground near Millenium Mall on Dalmia Road Hakeem Saeed Park Ground on University Road KDA Ground on Kashmir Road KMC Sports Complex on Kashmir Road China Ground on Kashmir Road You must have the ticket and CNIC on you when you enter the parking spaces Vendors approved by the PCB would be selling food items at the parking spaces. You can buy what you need from here Shuttles will pick you from the parking spaces. They will drop you at the designated drop zones near the stadium From the drop zones, you will walk to the stadium gates. The walk will cover a distance of around 200 metres At the stadium gates, you will undergo another physical search PCB staff will then guide you to your seats You will follow the same procedure for exiting the stadium: walk to the drop zones from the stadium gates, catch the shuttle service and get dropped at the parking spaces You can carry your mobile phones but power banks are not allowed

