T20: Stadium gates open, spectators pour in

Spectators began pouring into the National Stadium as the gates were opened
Pakistan and West Indies are all set to clash in the Twenty20 match at 8pm tonight. Stadium gates will be closed by 7pm after which no one will be allowed entry.
Food items are not allowed and spectators will have to go through a multi-layered security system.
International cricket has returned after nine years.
Story first published: 1st April 2018