T20: Stadium gates open, spectators pour in

April 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Spectators began pouring into the National Stadium as the gates were opened

Pakistan and West Indies are all set to clash in the Twenty20 match at 8pm tonight. Stadium gates will be closed by 7pm after which no one will be allowed entry.

Also read:Â T20 kicks off today. Karachiites, hereâ€™s everything you MUST know

Food items are not allowed and spectators will have to go through a multi-layered security system.

International cricket has returned after nine years.
