Suspected TTP terrorist arrested in Quetta

QUETTA: A suspected TTP terrorist has been arrested by the security forces from Quetta, announced Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Tuesday.

“The arrested terrorist has confessed to his involvement in 11 terror attacks, including suicide bombings,” Bizenjo said.

The suspect was identified as Fazl-ul-Haq and hails from Sheikh Mandah in Quetta.

Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said Fazl-ul-Haq was the ringleader of a nationwide terrorist network.

“The terrorist received training in Spin Boldak Town, bordering Afghanistan,” he said, adding that the militants were given training in the camp.

The home minister accused Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies of plotting attacks in Pakistan and said the government of neighbouring country was helping India to destabilize Pakistan.

According to a press release, Fazl told the interrogators that his group was receiving funds from one of group’s members in Afghanistan.

Violence in Quetta

Quetta has been in news for the wrong reasons for last few days.

On April 2, 10 people including, four members of Christian community were killed in two separate incidents in the provincial Quetta of Balochistan.

The ‘Islamic State’ had claimed credit for targeting Christian family who had gone to Quetta to celebrate Easter.

On Sunday, unknown militants had opened fire on a tax, killing one belonging to city’s persecuted Hazara community.

Chief Minister orders investigation

Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said he has ordered an investigation into the attack, adding that the government doesn’t want to see chaos in the province again.

“Some outlawed outfits even claimed the responsibility for cylinder blasts in the past,” the CM added.

The chief minister said the terrorists were also using locals against their own countrymen.

Sarfaraz Bugti, the provincial home minister said the terrorists were using Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Story first published: 3rd April 2018