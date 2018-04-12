Supreme Court to rule on disqualification period of lawmaker

April 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

By Zulqarnain Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court is to announce its verdict on Friday in a case that will determine the political future of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI’s general secretary Jahangir Khan Tareen.

A four-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, will rule on several identical petitions to stipulate the timeframe for which a lawmaker would stand disqualified in the wake of violation under Article-62-1F of the constitution.

Appearing before the apex court in the last hearing on February 14 this year, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali said the constitution needs to be amended to specify duration of disqualification of any member of the Parliament who was found to have been guilty.

He wondered if the disqualification of the lawmakers will continue even after the death, as no limit of time has been set in the law.

The court said that the 18th Amendment passed in 2010, does not spell out any time period for disqualification; hence, the duration for disqualification will continue for as long as the declaration holds.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

IHC reserves ruling on petition for travel ban on US diplomat

April 12, 2018 4:17 pm

Two Gujranwala migrants killed on Pak-Iran border

April 10, 2018 7:54 pm

Supreme Court drivers are earning more than Balochistan doctors: CJ

April 10, 2018 2:07 pm

PML-N crisis: Number of dissenters rises to 40

April 10, 2018 11:09 am

Problems of Hazaras to be addressed as per law: CJP

April 9, 2018 10:53 pm

Post-mortem: Punjab big on roads, small on hospitals

April 9, 2018 7:59 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 12 April 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 12 April 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 12 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 12 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.