Supreme Court to announce ruling on disqualification period

April 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of Supreme Court will announce the reserved verdict regarding the period of disqualification under Article-62-1F of the constitution on Friday.

The four-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will announce the ruling on several identical petitions to stipulate the timeframe for which a lawmaker would stand disqualified in the wake of violation under Article-62-1F of the constitution.

The apex court reserved the ruling on February 14.

Appearing before the apex court in the last hearing on February 14 this year, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali said the constitution needs to be amended to specify duration of disqualification of any member of the Parliament who was found to have been guilty.

He wondered if the disqualification of the lawmakers will continue even after the death, as no limit of time has been set in the law.

The court said that the 18th Amendment passed in 2010, does not spell out any time period for disqualification; hence, the duration for disqualification will continue for as long as the declaration holds.


